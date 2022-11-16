An AH-64E Apache helicopter from 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division engages targets with its 30mm cannon at Nightmare Range on November 15, 2022. Conducting these gunnery tables certifies crews for future training exercises and to defend the South Korean peninsula at a moment's notice. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7561438
|VIRIN:
|221116-A-TR140-470
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17 MB
|Location:
|NIGHTMARE RANGE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Apaches Conduct Aerial Gunnery at Nightmare Range [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
