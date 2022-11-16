Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Apaches Conduct Aerial Gunnery at Nightmare Range [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Apaches Conduct Aerial Gunnery at Nightmare Range

    NIGHTMARE RANGE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    An AH-64E Apache helicopter from 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division engages targets with its 30mm cannon at Nightmare Range on November 15, 2022. Conducting these gunnery tables certifies crews for future training exercises and to defend the South Korean peninsula at a moment's notice. (U.S Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 07:37
