U.S. Coast Guard Assists USNS Comfort During CP22, Haiti

U.S. Coast Guardsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Andres Luna-Romero, assigned to the fast response cutter USCGC Kathleen Moore (WPC 1109), transports Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2022 from the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, back to the ship, Dec. 15, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

