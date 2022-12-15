Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Assists USNS Comfort During CP22, Haiti [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Assists USNS Comfort During CP22, Haiti

    JEREMIE, HAITI

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Solar and Petty Officer 2nd Class Marco Villareal, assigned to the fast response cutter USCGC Harold Miller (WPC 1138), transport Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) from the ship to the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 15, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 21:00
    Photo ID: 7561293
    VIRIN: 221215-N-TR141-1088
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: JEREMIE, HT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Assists USNS Comfort During CP22, Haiti [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Assists USNS Comfort During CP22, Haiti
    U.S. Coast Guard Assists USNS Comfort During CP22, Haiti
    U.S. Coast Guard Assists USNS Comfort During CP22, Haiti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    USNS Comfort
    Haiti
    Continuing Promise
    Comfort2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT