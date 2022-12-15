U.S. Coast Guard Assists USNS Comfort During CP22, Haiti

U.S. Coast Guardsmen Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Solar and Petty Officer 2nd Class Marco Villareal, assigned to the fast response cutter USCGC Harold Miller (WPC 1138), transport Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) from the ship to the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, during Continuing Promise 2022, Dec. 15, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of CP22, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

