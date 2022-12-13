Medical Readiness Command, East command team visits Fort Rucker. A special highlight during the visit was observing Army Warrior Task (AWT) training with Soldiers from Lyster Army Health Clinic. AWT reinforces basic Soldier skills including tactical field care, and casualty movement. Using MEDEVAC response from Flatiron, the team also conducted vertical extrication familiarization and verbal reporting for patient handover to the air crew.

