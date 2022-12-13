Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command, East command team visits Fort Rucker [Image 3 of 6]

    Medical Readiness Command, East command team visits Fort Rucker

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Medical Readiness Command, East command team visits Fort Rucker. During a tour of USAARL the MRC, East team received an overview from the key functional areas of the facility and how USAARL is integrating the sciences of aviation and medicine to optimize human protection and performance.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 20:47
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, East command team visits Fort Rucker [Image 6 of 6], by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Readiness Command, East command team visits Fort Rucker

