688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Chief, Peggy Faison, congratulates her team on their successes and expresses gratitude to the Air Combat Command Inspector General Team during the Wing Unit Effectiveness Inspection, Dec. 14, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.



The 688 Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Office was awarded a team award on behalf of the Air Combat Command Inspector General for their exceptional performance during the 2022 Unit Effectiveness Capstone.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.16.2022 14:23 Photo ID: 7560833 VIRIN: 221214-F-DH023-315 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 386.64 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Chief congratulates team [Image 3 of 3], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.