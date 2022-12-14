Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Chief congratulates team

    688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Chief congratulates team

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Chief, Peggy Faison, congratulates her team on their successes and expresses gratitude to the Air Combat Command Inspector General Team during the Wing Unit Effectiveness Inspection, Dec. 14, 2022 at Port San Antonio, Texas.

    The 688 Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Office was awarded a team award on behalf of the Air Combat Command Inspector General for their exceptional performance during the 2022 Unit Effectiveness Capstone.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 14:23
    Photo ID: 7560833
    VIRIN: 221214-F-DH023-315
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 386.64 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Chief congratulates team [Image 3 of 3], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    688th Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Chief congratulates team

