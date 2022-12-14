688 Cyberspace Wing Financial Management earns Air Combat Command Inspector General team award

The 688 Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Office was awarded a team award on behalf of the Air Combat Command Inspector General for their exceptional performance during the 2022 Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone, Dec. 14, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



“ The unit takes pride on their work, steps up when needed and learns from each other to ensure the office runs smoothly,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Blamowski, an inspector from the 107th Attack Wing Inspector General team. “Within the last year, the unit has ensured their mission requirements have been met without missing a beat. Their efforts were evident in all of their programs and work ethic throughout the inspection.”

