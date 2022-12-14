Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688 Cyberspace Wing Financial Management earns Air Combat Command Inspector General team award [Image 1 of 3]

    688 Cyberspace Wing Financial Management earns Air Combat Command Inspector General team award

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    The 688 Cyberspace Wing Financial Management Office was awarded a team award on behalf of the Air Combat Command Inspector General for their exceptional performance during the 2022 Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone, Dec. 14, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    “ The unit takes pride on their work, steps up when needed and learns from each other to ensure the office runs smoothly,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Blamowski, an inspector from the 107th Attack Wing Inspector General team. “Within the last year, the unit has ensured their mission requirements have been met without missing a beat. Their efforts were evident in all of their programs and work ethic throughout the inspection.”

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 14:23
    Photo ID: 7560831
    VIRIN: 221214-F-DH023-563
    Resolution: 2048x1976
    Size: 602.9 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 688 Cyberspace Wing Financial Management earns Air Combat Command Inspector General team award [Image 3 of 3], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

