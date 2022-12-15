Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-9 Handler is Navy Sailor is the Spotlight

    K-9 Handler is Navy Sailor is the Spotlight

    POINT MUGU, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    221215-N-AS200-0016 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) - POINT MUGU, Calif. – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Chanel Aginaga, from Visalia, Calif., assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Force Protection, has been recognized as the Nov. 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy illustration by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    VIRIN: 221215-N-AS200-0016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Handler is Navy Sailor is the Spotlight [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Dogs
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Master-at-Arms
    K-9 Handler
    Sailor in the Spotlight

