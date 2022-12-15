221215-N-AS200-0016 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) - POINT MUGU, Calif. – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Chanel Aginaga, from Visalia, Calif., assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Force Protection, has been recognized as the Nov. 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy illustration by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
K-9 Handler is Navy Sailor is the Spotlight
