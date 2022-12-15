K-9 Handler is Navy Sailor is the Spotlight

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 221215-N-AS200-0016 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) - POINT MUGU, Calif. –...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 221215-N-AS200-0016 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2022) - POINT MUGU, Calif. – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Chanel Aginaga, from Visalia, Calif., assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Force Protection, has been recognized as the Nov. 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy illustration by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Chanel Aginaga, from Visalia, Calif., assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Force Protection, has been recognized as the Nov. 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight.



“Aginaga is an integral member of the team,” said Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Zachary Hough, senior enlisted advisor, NBVC. “She works hard to improve our force protection's positive performance marks for current and future Naval security requirements.”



Aginaga has served for three years, reporting to NBVC in 2020. She graduated from Naval Technical Training Center Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.



“I didn’t join to be a K-9 Handler, said Aginaga. “When the opportunity presented itself, I understood its importance, I felt lucky, and I’m honored to be part of this community.”



Whether executing crime prevention programs or carrying out anti-terrorism measures, the Sailors working as the Navy’s military police are trained to handle difficult situations. Select members can train to become a K-9 Handlers which specialize in explosive and drug detection, and patrol missions. Handlers form an unshakable bond with their dogs, one that often lives into the dog’s retirement, where many are eventually adopted by their handlers.



“My step-dad served in the military and that was a big part of my decision to join,” said MA3. “I think service provides experience that is unique from the civilian world, not everyone gets to do this, and I look forward to re-enlistment.”



The Sailor in the Spotlight is a program that recognizes Sailors who display outstanding drive and dedication.



“Sailors are our top priority,” said NBVC Command Master Chief William Kumley. “Petty officer Aginaga is leading the change for mission readiness and supporting our tenant commands.”



NBVC is comprised of three distinct operational facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. It is Ventura County’s largest employer and protects Southern California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental program.