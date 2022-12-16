CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief Petty Officer Messes pose for a photo during an annual holiday wreath and kadomatsu exchange at CFAS Dec. 16, 2022. A kadomatsu is a traditional Japanese New Year decoration placed at the entrance of homes and is believed to welcome the Shinto deity who brings happiness and good fortune on New Year's Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

