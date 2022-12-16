Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief Petty Officer Messes pose for a photo during an annual holiday wreath and kadomatsu exchange at CFAS Dec. 16, 2022. A kadomatsu is a traditional Japanese New Year decoration placed at the entrance of homes and is believed to welcome the Shinto deity who brings happiness and good fortune on New Year's Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 19:28
    Photo ID: 7559343
    VIRIN: 221216-N-WS494-1012
    Resolution: 3871x2635
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange
    CFAS and JMSDF Wreath/Kadomatsu Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    wreath
    JMSDF
    kadomatsu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT