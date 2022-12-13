Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Annual 2CR Dragoon Ride [Image 3 of 6]

    3rd Annual 2CR Dragoon Ride

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 2nd Cavalry Regiment hosts it’s third annual Dragoon Ride at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. 2CR Soldiers of all squadrons came together to apply Christmas decorations to tactical vehicles and conducted a Christmas parade for Soldiers, families and guests from the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    USArmy
    2CR
    Always Ready
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

