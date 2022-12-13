Foreground, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment Command team, U.S. Army Col. Robert S. McChrystal and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin E. Pingel attend the regiment’s third annual Dragoon Ride at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. 2CR Soldiers of all squadrons came together to apply Christmas decorations to tactical vehicles and conducted a Christmas parade for Soldiers, families and guests from the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 07:07
|Photo ID:
|7557990
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-HE359-0085
|Resolution:
|7321x4880
|Size:
|12.43 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Annual 2CR Dragoon Ride [Image 6 of 6], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
