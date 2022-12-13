3rd Annual 2CR Dragoon Ride

Foreground, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment Command team, U.S. Army Col. Robert S. McChrystal and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin E. Pingel attend the regiment’s third annual Dragoon Ride at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. 2CR Soldiers of all squadrons came together to apply Christmas decorations to tactical vehicles and conducted a Christmas parade for Soldiers, families and guests from the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

