Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 8 of 10]

    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    221003-N-YG104-0016 PEARL HARBOR (October 03, 2022) U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James “Smitty” Tocorzic shakes hands with Chief Petty Officer selectees after an all hands call. He spoke to them about the importance of warfighting readiness, resilience, and their role toward that end. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 21:56
    Photo ID: 7456639
    VIRIN: 221003-N-YG104-0016
    Resolution: 5863x3435
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet
    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet
    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet
    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet
    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet
    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet
    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet
    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet
    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet
    FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO Selectee
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    CPO Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT