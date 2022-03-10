221003-N-YG104-0004 PEARL HARBOR (October 03, 2022) Chief Petty Officer selectees join U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James “Smitty” Tocorzic for an all hands call. He spoke to them about the importance of warfighting readiness, resilience, and their role toward that end. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.09.2022 21:56 Photo ID: 7456636 VIRIN: 221003-N-YG104-0004 Resolution: 5898x3933 Size: 1.32 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FY23 CPO Selectees at U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.