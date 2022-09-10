Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew works alongside a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and a Port of Corpus Christi Police Department boat crew to assist a 44-foot fishing vessel taking on water with two people aboard 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas, Oct. 9, 2022. Coast Guard crews provided a P-6 pump to dewater the vessel and escorted the vessel safely to the Corpus Christi Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 17:50
    Photo ID: 7456520
    VIRIN: 221009-G-G0108-2005
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 137.28 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Corpus Christi
    Texas
    Air Station Corpus Christi

