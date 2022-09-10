A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew works alongside a Port of Corpus Christi Police Department boat crew to assist a 44-foot fishing vessel taking on water with two people aboard 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas, Oct. 9, 2022. Coast Guard crews provided a P-6 pump to dewater the vessel and escorted the vessel safely to the Corpus Christi Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2022 17:50
|Photo ID:
|7456517
|VIRIN:
|221009-G-G0108-2002
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|216.01 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas
