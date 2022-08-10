Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th RQS Homecoming [Image 31 of 34]

    79th RQS Homecoming

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Family and friends greet redeploying members assigned to the 355th Wing and 563rd Rescue Group on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2022. The members returned home to their families after a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 17:03
    Photo ID: 7456498
    VIRIN: 221008-F-CL785-1341
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th RQS Homecoming [Image 34 of 34], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    redeployment
    HC-130J Combat King II
    563rd RQG
    79th RQS
    355th Wing

