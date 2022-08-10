Family and friends greet redeploying members assigned to the 355th Wing and 563rd Rescue Group on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2022. The members returned home to their families after a deployment overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2022 17:03
|Photo ID:
|7456491
|VIRIN:
|221008-F-CL785-1277
|Resolution:
|5359x3566
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th RQS Homecoming [Image 34 of 34], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
