Soldiers of 2-151st Infantry Battalion “Task Force Nighthawk” attend a service conducted by Chaplain Cpt. Richard Wolfe Jr. at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 9, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2022 13:48
|Photo ID:
|7456422
|VIRIN:
|221009-Z-NX058-0012
|Resolution:
|4374x2916
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers attend chapel service [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT