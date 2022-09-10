Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers attend chapel service [Image 2 of 6]

    Task Force Nighthawk Soldiers attend chapel service

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt 

    111th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of 2-151st Infantry Battalion “Task Force Nighthawk” attend a service conducted by Chaplain Cpt. Richard Wolfe Jr. at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 9, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Skyler Schendt)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 13:48
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    KFOR
    Kosovo
    infantry
    training
    StrongerTogether
    KFOR31

