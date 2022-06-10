(221006-N-NO146-1002) KARACHI, Pakistan (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Eric Helgen, commodore for Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, is welcomed by members of the Pakistan Navy during a scheduled port visit, Oct. 6. Fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) visited Pakistan as part of an ongoing series of joint exercises and technical exchanges between U.S. 5th Fleet and the Pakistan Navy. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.09.2022 03:14 Photo ID: 7456249 VIRIN: 221006-N-NO146-1002 Resolution: 3375x2254 Size: 1.44 MB Location: KARACHI, PK Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Ships Visit Pakistan [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.