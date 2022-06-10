Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Ships Visit Pakistan [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Coast Guard Ships Visit Pakistan

    KARACHI, PAKISTAN

    10.06.2022

    (221006-N-NO146-1002) KARACHI, Pakistan (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Eric Helgen, commodore for Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, is welcomed by members of the Pakistan Navy during a scheduled port visit, Oct. 6. Fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) visited Pakistan as part of an ongoing series of joint exercises and technical exchanges between U.S. 5th Fleet and the Pakistan Navy. (Courtesy photo)

