U.S. Coast Guard Ships Visit Pakistan

(221006-N-NO146-1001) KARACHI, Pakistan (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) arrives in Karachi, Pakistan, for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 6. U.S. Fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and Emlen Tunnell visited Pakistan as part of an ongoing series of joint exercises and technical exchanges between U.S. 5th Fleet and the Pakistan Navy. (Courtesy photo)

