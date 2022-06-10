Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Ships Visit Pakistan

    U.S. Coast Guard Ships Visit Pakistan

    KARACHI, PAKISTAN

    10.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    (221006-N-NO146-1001) KARACHI, Pakistan (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) arrives in Karachi, Pakistan, for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 6. U.S. Fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and Emlen Tunnell visited Pakistan as part of an ongoing series of joint exercises and technical exchanges between U.S. 5th Fleet and the Pakistan Navy. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 03:15
    Photo ID: 7456248
    VIRIN: 221006-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 123.2 KB
    Location: KARACHI, PK 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    U.S. Coast Guard Ships Visit Pakistan
    U.S. Coast Guard Ships Visit Pakistan

    U.S. Coast Guard Ships Visit Pakistan

    TAGS

    USCG
    5th Fleet
    Emlen Tunnell
    Charles Moulthrope

