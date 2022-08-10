Flight Ops

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Joshua Juco, from Dededo, Guam, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, communicates via sound powered telephone as he stands watch as the deck edge operator, October 8, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

