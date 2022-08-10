Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Ops [Image 3 of 6]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Joshua Juco, from Dededo, Guam, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, communicates via sound powered telephone as he stands watch as the deck edge operator, October 8, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Ops [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

