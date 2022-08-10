Sailors assigned to the “Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, chalk and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), October 8, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2022 Date Posted: 10.09.2022 02:08 Photo ID: 7456214 VIRIN: 221008-N-HJ055-1001 Resolution: 4364x3117 Size: 983.85 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Ops [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.