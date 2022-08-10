Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd Street Funk Performs at Fisherman’s Wharf [Image 10 of 12]

    32nd Street Funk Performs at Fisherman’s Wharf

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier 

    Navy Region Southwest

    221008-N-LH674-1185 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2022) 32nd Street Funk Band, from Navy Band Southwest, performs at Fisherman’s Wharf during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 19:29
    Photo ID: 7456062
    VIRIN: 221008-N-LH674-1185
    Resolution: 4163x3330
    Size: 856.21 KB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd Street Funk Performs at Fisherman’s Wharf [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

