32nd Street Funk Performs at Fisherman’s Wharf

221008-N-LH674-1037 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2022) 32nd Street Funk Band, from Navy Band Southwest, performs at Fisherman’s Wharf during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaylianna Genier/Released)

