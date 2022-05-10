U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division hike during Resolute Dragon 22 at Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is a bilateral exercise to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 08:05
|Photo ID:
|7455673
|VIRIN:
|221005-M-KM064-265
|Resolution:
|5707x3629
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Resolute Dragon 22 Patrolling [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT