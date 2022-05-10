Resolute Dragon 22 Patrolling

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division hike during Resolute Dragon 22 at Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is a bilateral exercise to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

