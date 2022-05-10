Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 22 Patrolling [Image 1 of 2]

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division holds security during Resolute Dragon 22 at Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is a bilateral exercise to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 08:05
    Photo ID: 7455671
    VIRIN: 221005-M-KM064-198
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22 Patrolling [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

