Strykers come to Korea!

A civilian worker helps offload Stryker vehicles belonging to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. at the Port of Pyeongtaek, South Korea Oct. 8, 2022. The vehicles were off loaded by members of the 837th Transportation Battalion, the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and the 2nd Infantry Division. The 2-2 SBCT will serve a nine-month tour of duty in Korea, the first for the unit and the 12th iteration overall since the start of the Korea Rotational Force began. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army public affairs office)

