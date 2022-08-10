Strykers come to Korea!

A civilian assigned to the 837th Transportation Battalion helps offload Stryker vehicles belonging to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. at the Port of Pyeongtaek, South Korea Oct. 8, 2022. The 2-2 SBCT will serve a nine-month tour of duty in Korea, the first for the unit and the 12th iteration overall since the start of the Korea Rotational Force began. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army public affairs office)
