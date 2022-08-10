Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strykers come to Korea!

    Strykers come to Korea!

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman 

    8th Army

    A civilian assigned to the 837th Transportation Battalion helps offload Stryker vehicles belonging to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. at the Port of Pyeongtaek, South Korea Oct. 8, 2022. The 2-2 SBCT will serve a nine-month tour of duty in Korea, the first for the unit and the 12th iteration overall since the start of the Korea Rotational Force began. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army public affairs office)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 04:42
    PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    soldier
    korea
    logistics
    stryker
    army civilian

