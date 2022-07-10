French Army forward observers assigned to the 35e Régiment d'Artillerie Parachutiste observe the impact area as part of Exercise Foch 22 on Oct. 7 2022 at Plan De Canjuers Training Area, France



Exercise Foch is a live artillery exercise conducted between 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and the French 35e Régiment d'Artillerie Parachutiste at Plan De Canjuers Training Area, France with the objective of demonstrating lethality and interoperability between U.S. and French airborne artillery units.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake)

