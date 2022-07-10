Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Foch 22 [Image 4 of 5]

    Exercise Foch 22

    83, FRANCE

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Capt. Robyn Haake 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Kinney, Battalion Commander of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment (middle) observes training with Colonel Arnaud Ruyant, Regiment Commander of 35e Régiment d'Artillerie Parachutiste (right) as part of Exercise Foch 22 on Oct. 7 2022 at Plan De Canjuers Training Area, France

    Exercise Foch is a live artillery exercise conducted between 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and the French 35e Régiment d'Artillerie Parachutiste at Plan De Canjuers Training Area, France with the objective of demonstrating lethality and interoperability between U.S. and French airborne artillery units.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Rob Haake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 04:18
    Photo ID: 7455576
    VIRIN: 221007-A-JX242-2027
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 975.95 KB
    Location: 83, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Foch 22 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Robyn Haake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Foch 22
    Exercise Foch 22
    Exercise Foch 22
    Exercise Foch 22
    Exercise Foch 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NATO

    Europe

    Allies

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Army Strong

    Partners

    Combat Ready

    Mission Readiness

    United States Army

    Army

    173rd

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization

    Lethal

    OTAN

    Agile

    US Mission to NATO

    Winning Matters

    United States Department of Defense (DOD)

    US European Command (USEUCOM)

    Training Done Right

    United States Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

    US Army Europe - Africa (USAREUR-AF)

    US Army Southern European Task Force (SETAF)

    TAGS

    US Army
    Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    USArmyEURAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT