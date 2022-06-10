Resolute Dragon 22 Javeline Live-Fire

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Amer Alamer (front) and Cpl. Chance Brown (back), anti-tank missile gunners with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, fire a Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile during Resolute Dragon 22 at Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. Brown is a native of Carroll, Ohio and Alamer is native of Laredo, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

