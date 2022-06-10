Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 22 Javeline Live-Fire [Image 1 of 2]

    Resolute Dragon 22 Javeline Live-Fire

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Amer Alamer (front) and Cpl. Chance Brown (back), anti-tank missile gunners with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, fire a Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile during Resolute Dragon 22 at Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. Brown is a native of Carroll, Ohio and Alamer is native of Laredo, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    TAGS

    Marines
    3d Marine Division
    INDOPACOM
    V33
    resolutedragon
    Javeline

