    Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps members visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps members visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Blinsky 

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Chapman (right) and members from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps pose for a picture in front of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on October 4, 2022.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 01:49
    Photo ID: 7455551
    VIRIN: 220410-G-G2014-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps members visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 2 of 2], by LT Joseph Blinsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

