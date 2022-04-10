U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Chapman (right) and members from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps pose for a picture in front of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on October 4, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 01:49
|Photo ID:
|7455548
|VIRIN:
|220410-G-G2014-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps members visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 2 of 2], by LT Joseph Blinsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT