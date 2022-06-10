221007-N-TT639-1059 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 7, 2022) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Diniro, from Hackensack, New Jersey, dons a firefighting mask during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 7, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7455544
|VIRIN:
|221007-N-TT639-1059
|Resolution:
|4923x3516
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
