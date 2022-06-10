USS Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drill

221007-N-TT639-1017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 7, 2022) – Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Alex Marshall, from Washington, inventories an investigator’s kit during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 7, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

