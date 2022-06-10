EWA BEACH, Hawaii (Oct. 7, 2022) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, breaks ground at the ground breaking and blessing ceremony for Kupono Solar, a new photovoltaic and battery storage facility that will help stabilize energy costs, lessen fuel usage, and improve energy independence. Kupono Solar will be built on approximately 131 acres of Federal land within the Department of Defense West Loch Annex and commencing operations in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 00:10 Photo ID: 7455504 VIRIN: 221007-N-KN989-1010 Resolution: 4934x6908 Size: 8.06 MB Location: EWA BEACH, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kupono Solar Ground Breaking Ceremony at West Loch Annex [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.