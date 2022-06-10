Kupono Solar Ground Breaking Ceremony at West Loch Annex

Distinguished guests break ground at the ground breaking and blessing ceremony for Kupono Solar, a new photovoltaic and battery storage facility that will help stabilize energy costs, lessen fuel usage, and improve energy independence. Kupono Solar will be built on approximately 131 acres of Federal land within the Department of Defense West Loch Annex and commencing operations in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

