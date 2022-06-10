Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kupono Solar Ground Breaking Ceremony at West Loch Annex [Image 12 of 12]

    Kupono Solar Ground Breaking Ceremony at West Loch Annex

    EWA BEACH, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Distinguished guests break ground at the ground breaking and blessing ceremony for Kupono Solar, a new photovoltaic and battery storage facility that will help stabilize energy costs, lessen fuel usage, and improve energy independence. Kupono Solar will be built on approximately 131 acres of Federal land within the Department of Defense West Loch Annex and commencing operations in 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 00:10
    GALLERY

    solar
    ground breaking
    CNRH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    West Loch Annex
    Kupono Solar

