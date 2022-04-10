Fleet Master Chief Speaks with Future CPOs

SAN FRANCISCO (October 4, 2022) – Fleet Master Chief Trenton Schmidt speaks with First Class Petty Officers, who will be promoted to Chief Petty Officer on Oct. 21st, during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 4, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

