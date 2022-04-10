Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Master Chief Speaks with Future CPOs [Image 2 of 2]

    Fleet Master Chief Speaks with Future CPOs

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Vincent 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN FRANCISCO (October 4, 2022) – Fleet Master Chief Trenton Schmidt speaks with First Class Petty Officers, who will be promoted to Chief Petty Officer on Oct. 21st, during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 4, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 21:02
    Photo ID: 7455370
    VIRIN: 221004-N-IM823-1038
    Resolution: 5470x4106
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Master Chief Speaks with Future CPOs [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Master Chief Speaks with Future CPOs
    Fleet Master Chief Speaks with Future CPOs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ESG3
    #C3F
    #SFFW2022
    #CRNSW
    #SFFleetWeek2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT