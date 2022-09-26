Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Live Fire Training

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A firefighter from the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron adjusts his oxygen mask before participating in live fire training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 19, 2022. This training provided firsthand experience for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 19:41
    Photo ID: 7455301
    VIRIN: 220926-F-MO337-1180
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    CES
    Fire Training
    Team Fairchild

