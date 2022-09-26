Firefighters from the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron adjusts participate in live fire training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 19, 2022. This training provided firsthand experience for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)
