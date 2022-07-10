Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, and Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic commander, talk with LAHC patients as they wait at the pharmacy area October 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 18:03 Photo ID: 7455213 VIRIN: 221007-A-LO141-539 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 8.21 MB Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MG McCurry visits Lyster Army Health Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.