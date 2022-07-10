Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, visits Lyster Army Health Clinic pharmacy staff October 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7455209
|VIRIN:
|221007-A-LO141-087
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|10.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MG McCurry visits Lyster Army Health Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT