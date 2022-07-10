CNIC tours RTC

Force Master Chief Jason Dunn, force master chief, Commander Navy Installations Command, congratulates Sailors after their capping ceremony on the pier of USS Trayer (BST 21) at Recruit Training Command. Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting, watch standing and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

