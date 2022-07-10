Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNIC Tours RTC [Image 24 of 24]

    CNIC Tours RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandie Nix 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Vice Admiral Yancy Lindsey, commander, Navy Installations Command, congratulates Sailors after their capping ceremony on the pier of USS Trayer (BST 21) at Recruit Training Command. Trayer, more commonly referred to as "Battle Stations," is the crucible event that recruits must pass prior to graduation, testing their knowledge and skills in basic seamanship, damage control, firefighting, watch standing and emergency response procedures. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 16:46
    Photo ID: 7455117
    VIRIN: 221007-N-WB795-1267
    Resolution: 7259x4839
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNIC Tours RTC [Image 24 of 24], by CPO Brandie Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    boot camp
    U.S. Navy
    America's Navy
    Navy boot camp

