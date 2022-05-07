Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making progress at McGregor Lake restoration project [Image 3 of 3]

    Making progress at McGregor Lake restoration project

    PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, in partnership with the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing construction at McGregor Lake near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and Marquette, Iowa, to create islands to restore floodplain forest habitat for wildlife, including migratory birds. The partners had a site visit to view progress July 5.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 14:43
    Photo ID: 7454933
    VIRIN: 220705-A-AB038-0186
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making progress at McGregor Lake restoration project [Image 3 of 3], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers
    environment
    Mississippi Valley Division
    Upper Mississippi River
    St. Paul District
    habitat restoration

